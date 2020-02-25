MOSES LAKE - It’s difficult to fathom that food is hard to come by, but it’s a reality for many in Grant County.
That’s why students in Big Bend Community College’s TriO Upward Bound Program took the liberty of assembling 50 sack lunches for those in need.
The sack lunch project was an acknowledgement to National TRiO Day. TRiO Day is celebrated across America each February to generate awareness about the importance of educational opportunities for low-income and/or first-generation students.
Students made sack lunches comprised of a sandwich, chips, fruit, bottled water and a handwritten inspirational message. Sack lunches will be distributed to Serve Moses Lake. Serve Moses Lake is a Christian-based non-profit that serves as a clearinghouse for the less fortunate who are in need of resources. Last year, Serve Moses Lake distributed over 6,411 lunches.
“National TRIO Day has become a tradition as it allows students who benefit from a TRiO program to give back to their local communities through acts of service,” said BBCC TRiO Upward Bound director Anita De Leon. “The goal of this project was for students to work together to address a community need and to instill in them the importance of civic engagement.”
TRiO Upward Bound is an intensive college readiness program that prepares high school students for higher education.
The Upward Bound program at Big Bend has been on campus since 1967, and is one of the oldest Upward Bound programs in the nation. TRiO advisors help students who are from low-income backgrounds and who are often first-generation college students, with anything and everything college related- including tutoring, career planning, assistance with college and financial aid applications and SAT/ACT preparation.
The program is currently serving 120 students this academic year.
To donate to Serve Moses Lake, visit its website at servemoseslake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.