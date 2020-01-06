MOSES LAKE - Big Bend Community College is doffing its cap to Royal City’s championship-caliber high school football team.
Late last year, Royal High School’s football team defeated Lynden Christian 26-22 in the 1A state title game. On Wednesday, Big Bend Community College will honor Royal during the men’s basketball game at 7 p.m.
The honorary ceremony will take place at halftime.
Anyone from Royal City receives free admission to both the women’s and men’s games that night. Both the men and women are facing Columbia Basin College. Tip off for the women’s game is at 5:30 p.m.
“We try to reach out to the high schools in our service area and try to acknowledge their athletics. We did this same event for Royal City football after they won the championship in 2017. They really enjoyed it, it’s a great event,” Big Bend Athletic Director Mark Poth told iFIBER ONE News.
In his 38 years of coaching, Poth says no other collegiate institution has done this for a local football program to his knowledge.
