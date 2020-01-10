MOSES LAKE - Big Bend Community College is offering Mental Health First Aid training, open to the public.
Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training that teaches participants about mental health and substance abuse issues. Participants will learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help.
The eight-hour training course will provide the skills needed to give initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance abuse program and help connect them to the appropriate care.
Participants will also receive national certification in Mental Health First Aid after completing the course.
The course, open to both students and the public, will be offered on both Feb. 21 and March 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost for the course is $139.
“This course will provide knowledge of the most prevalent mental health problems people may encounter in our communities,” stated Big Bend instructor Ryann Leonard. “Students will learn symptoms and criteria needed to recognize someone in mental health crisis. Students will also discuss the stigma associated with mental health in the United States and ways to promote positive mental health.”
For more information, or help registering for the course, email RyannL@bigbend.edu or HeidiG@bigbend.edu.
