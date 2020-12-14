MOSES LAKE - Big Bend Community College is on lockdown after the Airport Grocery on Patton Boulevard was robbed Monday morning.
Police are searching for a possible suspect in the area, including the Larson Housing community.
The male suspect was wearing a blue jacket, pajama pants and a Seahawks hat or beanie, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
