MOSES LAKE - Big Bend Community College will be honoring the Moses Lake High School state champion baseball team on Wednesday.
The Chiefs will be honored during halftime of the Vikings men’s basketball game. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. against Wenatchee Valley. Big Bend’s women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m.
Admission to the game is free for Moses Lake High School students and coaches.
Moses Lake baseball won the 2019 Class 4A state championship for the first time in 38 years, knocking off the Olympia Bears 5-3. The Chiefs run to the state title includes a perfect game by senior Evan McLean in the semifinal matchup against Skyview.
Big Bend also honored the Royal football 2019 state championship team during a ceremony Jan. 8.
