WENATCHEE - It’s safe to assume that better days are ahead for one local woman after winning the lottery this week.
Ana Slipcevic won $250,000 in Washington’s Lottery on Tuesday.
According to the Washington Lottery website, Slipcevic earned her prize after purchasing a $250,000 Stacks Scratch ticket from the Wenatchee Chevron located on Miller Street.
Ana had purchased one of three jackpot-winning tickets out of 2,055,800. Ana’s winning ticket cost her $10.
(2) comments
Would you like a bus ticket to Florida? I would be happy to pitch in if you are a deplorable.
Quick, use the money and get the heck out of this idiot state.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.