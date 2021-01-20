ELLENSBURG - At this point of the investigation, Washington State Troopers say ‘equipment failure’ is to blame for a crash that sent a semi down a 200-foot embankment just south of Ellensburg early Wednesday.
State Patrol officers say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-82 about 12 miles south of Ellensburg.
State Trooper John Bryant says one of the tires blew resulting in the semi losing control; it then crashed through the guardrail and plunged down the embankment.
The driver was unhurt.
The crash sent debris onto the roadway causing the tires of two other vehicles to go flat.
Owned by I&C Enterprises out of Zillah, the semi was hauling an empty trailer.
No one else was hurt.