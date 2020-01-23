OLYMPIA - Your child’s school would be required to teach comprehensive sex-ed to students as young as kindergarteners under a bill approved Wednesday in the state Senate.
Republican Sen. Mike Padden says the Superintendent of Public Instruction ran a poll asking about the legislation - 58 percent of respondents didn’t want it.
“I think this legislature ought to spend a little more time listening to the people. And not only this but other issues that we dealt with last year, we saw the legislature last November go one way, and the people went a different way,” said Padden.
Padden says Republicans don’t want to force a controversial statewide program down the throats of school districts and…
“Parents, remember them? Parent, they are somewhat left out of all of this,” said Padden.
Democrats are behind the bill that passed along party lines – not one Republican voted for it.
The measure now moves to the House of Representatives.
(11) comments
Parents need to be parents.
Politicians need to quit thinking about sex and ways to molest the whole country!
Perhaps you should have checked with some of the sponsors of the bill, instead of just noting what Republicans had to say. Comprehensive sex education specify certain types of teaching that are appropriate for a given age level. for example, a kindergartner might learn something about what inappropriate touching is. They won't be told about menstrual cycles or contraception. Also, there is nearly always an opt-out provision for parents I wish to keep their kids in the dark.
Also, where's the by-line? There's no balance in this piece.
Really, this is parents job not school, the school's have enough on their plate. Cheburashka, you want to control everything!
Schools have always engaged in social education. It's an unfortunate, but true observation that some parents lack the time, the knowledge, or the commitment to give their children a proper social education. If a parent wants to teach their child on their own, they can opt out of the program. There are a lot of thing I don't want to control, but I think we should be able to ensure that students learn enough about their own bodies to be able to protect themselves from some of the ugliness that's in the world today. As an educator, I took care of this in my own family. Not every parent chooses to educate their children in all things.
You Stated, "Comprehensive sex education specify certain types of teaching that are appropriate for a given age level" --- My question is: According to WHOM?? You?? An "expert"?? The government expert?? The Government "expert" who we all make fun of because 80% of them are very peculiar in the way they run a Bureaucracy and have no fear of removal??
With you being a Government Employee, it is very evident that you always take the Government's side and this topic is no different. I do find it, not only pretty arrogant, but scary too that the Government wants to keep telling it's citizens what to do and how to do it more and more each and every day. The worst and funniest part is how nobody really seems to care as long as those Government checks keeps cashing..
We don't "all" make fun of Government experts. Just some of us. I respect the kinds of people who make these decisions because they are well trained (like me) with high levels of education (like me) and there is something behind their opinions. If the government tells me that vaccines are a good idea, and someone on Ifiber tells me they cause autism, I'm going to go with the expert. If an expert tells me that Kindergartners need to know the difference between appropriate and inappropriate touching and someone on Ifiber tells me they don't, I'm going to go with the expert.
[rolleyes] Yes like the Experts throughout history have not made choices that eventually history dispelled as completely insane. In fact I do believe that some of the government's past "experts" have advocated Genocide, Race Superiority, concentration camps, forced sterilization, even atomic testing on the mentally ill.. And each and every one of those was deemed perfectly LEGAL!! All that was put in place by government "experts"..
So just because a Government employee talks how the government is the utmost authority in what is best for everyone, Doesn't necessarily mean you aren't extremely biased.
Oh P.S... Your Master's degree doesn't impress me much and it SURELY doesn't you are an expert. It ONLY means you tell young people, who do not know the difference, how to do something.. (I believe You mentioned the comic Calvin and Hobbes once -- Where the Dad "answered" several of Calvin's questions with "great wisdom" because Calvin did not know the difference.. Are you Calvin's Dad??
I forgot to insert this into my "expert" discussion. Sometimes the expert person who should raise their children is the child's parent. Granted some people should NOT have children (I'd honestly have to say a smaller percent of the population) but that is a whole different topic and discussion..
It appears that you are quite the expert at putting words in other people's mouths. I never said that I trusted all expert opinions on everything. That is because I don't trust expert opinions on everything. I weigh them carefully. This one happens to be on a subject that I have studied at length. As I understand your argument, some experts in the past have been unreliable, and thus it is acceptable to ignore the opinion of any expert. Do you see the flaw in the logic there? have you studied the sex education curriculum that has been proposed in the past in the state of Washington? I have. I am basing my opinions on actual information rather than the scaremongering tactics of Republican senators, or newspaper articles make fake statements about teaching kindergarteners about sex.
To clarify:: I don't put words into people's mouth, I only show how the words that come out of other people's mouth can be flawed.. It is literally "impossible" for me to "put words into your mouth" on a message board where everyone can read everyone's messages..
As far as your studies, I applaud you (seriously), getting higher education takes time and determination.
The discussion is about "sex education" and where it should start and stop in the public school system. To me, the Real question that most people are raising is; Why does the Government again think they know how to do everything "better" than everyone else?? IN this case they are in an indirect way saying they (the Government) think parents are incompetent to raise and teach their own children.
That is exactly what this comes across to me as.. You don't know what you are doing as a parent so we are going to do it for you when the children come to the state controlled monopolistic public education system.. You say parents can opt out the students from this.. I say if parents as a whole did that, the State would mandate the classes as part of the "student's education" under the pretext "it's needed"..
