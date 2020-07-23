HAY, Wash. - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old Whitman County man who reportedly went missing during a trip to Ford, Washington to buy a horse this week. Bill Betcher left Whitman County at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and was reported missing when he was overdue on his return home. Betcher was last seen driving his 2008 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck in Almira, Washington early Wednesday.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says Betcher may be experiencing some memory issues.
“We are attempting to locate William "Bill" Betcher who is an 81 year white male approximately 6'2 and 270lbs. William may be wearing a large straw sombrero type hat and shorts,” stated the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.
Betcher was a 2020 inductee of Ephrata’s athletic hall of fame. Betcher was on Ephrata High School’s athletics staff for 16, starting in 1984. Betcher was the school’s head football coach from 1985-1992 with a 90-8 record after eight seasons. Won back-to-back state titles at Ephrata in 1986 and 1987. Betcher was the school district’s athletic director from 1988-2000. Betcher was inducted into Central Washington University’s athletic hall of fame in 1988 as a football player when he played in the early 1960's.
