OLYMPIA - Employers who are critical of Washington’s $15 minimum wage may have something to complain about if three state senators get their way.
Introduced by state senators Joe Nguyen, Derek Stanford and Rebeca Saldana, Senate Bill 6516 would limit workweeks to 32 hours.
The bill would mandate that employees receive time-and-a-half pay for hours exceeding the 32-hour mark per week. Certain employees would be exempt from the bill including salaried employees seeking compensatory time off in exchange for overtime pay and certain employees including truck and bus drivers, farmers, seasonal employees and certain contract workers.
The bill in its entirety can be read here
(4) comments
Those three senators should be immediately voted out of office for dumb stuff like this.
Wow, Washington is trying to kill small businesses. Now with them having to pay overtime to finish out a regular work week everywhere else, they will either have to pay overtime or hire someone else to fill that time. Then it would only make sense to split the difference between the 2 employees and just like that the original employee cant get the hours to make what they like to call a living wage. Then if you decide to stick with the 1 employee, you have to pay overtime which now needs to come from some where. Maybe if we keep playing stupid in Wa, we will have to cross into Idaho to pay less than $25.00 for a whopper.
I thought Americans were lazy enough already?
OH yeah
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.