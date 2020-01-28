OLYMPIA - A state lawmaker from Granite Falls is aiming to afford the right to carry a concealed firearm for people ages 18-20 in Washington.
Republican state lawmaker Robert Sutherland introduced HB 2845 on Monday. Sutherland and several other lawmakers sponsoring the bill, which include Matt Shea of Spokane Valley say vulnerable populations like young domestic violence victims and young women, are “not afforded the opportunity to exercise their Second Amendment rights for self-defense purposes.”
Sponsors of the bill emphasize that they intend to restore the rights of young adults to be able to carry a firearm for self-defense purposes when they are in fear of danger or harm from another person.
Under the bill, a special exception will be made for female applicants who meet certain requirements. The bill’s language clarifies that a concealed pistol permit application fee will be waived if a female who is at least 18 and under 21 meets all the requirements and provides written declaration that the person is in fear of danger or harm from another person and justifies a need to carry a pistol.
HB 2845 is under review by the state’s House committee.
