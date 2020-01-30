OLYMPIA - State Sen. Christine Rolfes (D) is proposing a new license plate with an exclusive design that honors Washington state women who served in the military.
The language that describes Senate Bill 6433 states that 58,000 women in Washington are serving or have served in the military. Currently, 10,500 of them are on active duty and women are the fastest growing segment of the veteran population nationwide with 1.9 million.
“To honor the sacrifice and contributions of women veterans in country, recognize their unique life experiences and raise greater awareness of the need for services and support for women,” the bill reads in reference to what the license plates do.
The bill is currently in committee for review.
The women veterans plate would be Washington’s 41st special license plate.
A simple "veterans" plate wasn't inclusive enough? How much is this bs costing taxpayers?
Right. Let's reserve them only for really special causes, like wrestling, tennis, and square dancing. Seriously. There are currently special plates for all three of those. People pay an extra fee to have the plate, so I don't think it costs taxpayers a cent. It may actually give money to the State.
Is there gender-specific plates for the wrestling, tennis and square dancing plates? My NRA plates are all-inclusive, they support men and women gun owners.
There are plates for the Seattle Sounders, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Storm, and Seattle Seahawks. Last I checked, there were no women on any of those teams.
Whoops. I was wrong about the Storm, but you get my point, right?
"Equality".
And that horrible breast cancer one too!! Why isn't there a testicular cancer license plate? It's just so unfair.
Men can get breast cancer as well. It is less than 1% of all breast cancer cases, but still inclusive.
