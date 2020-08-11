WENATCHEE - There are now four ‘Back The Blue/Blue Lives Matter’ billboards supporting law enforcement throughout the Wenatchee Valley. The effort to advocate for all police via billboard began at the end of June. Since then, four signs have been plastered on to roadside platforms owned by Lamar Advertising. The police advocacy signs are being funded by a local business that has requested to remain unnamed. The financier of the signs supporting law enforcement says they are under contract with Lamar Advertising to post more police advocacy messages in the valley once more advertising space becomes available; an agreement that’s contracted to last through November.
Six days ago, a GoFundMe was started to generate funding for billboard signage supporting ‘Black Lives Matter.’ According to the GoFundMe page titled “BLM FDT Billboard for Wenatchee." According to the organizer's social media page, they apparently wants the sign to read “#BlackLivesMatter/#FuckDonaldTrump.’ However, it's unclear as to whether advertising billboards allow obscenities on advertisements. The GoFundMe has raised nearly $3,000 after six days.
“I have recently seen a lot of blue lives matter (a non-existent message) billboards around town and I think we as a community should express our support for the Black Lives Matter movement,” the organizer wrote on their GoFundMe page. “As a community, we should show that we are not solely represented by MAGA hats and "blue stripes". Wenatchee should be a place where everyone feels welcomed, supported, and safe. This billboard could mean a lot to this community and will help communicate our support for the BLM movement. The production and installation cost $320 and monthly rent is $625 which is a total of $945 for the billboard. Due to several people suggesting I should use the funds over the goal to fund the monthly rent of the billboard to keep it up for a longer period of time, I’m doing just that.”
The fundraiser's organizer told iFIBER ONE News that they are working with a different advertising agency and hope to post two to three signs, depending on monetary support. They hope to have the first sign posted within in next two weeks.
The BLM advocate says the signs are not in response to the local police billboards that have recently been erected.
"I just thought, if they can do it, why can't I?"
iFIBER ONE News spoke via telephone to one of two people funding the pro-police signs.
“What inspired us is seeing how law enforcement has been degraded and disrespected, one individual has made it bad for anyone that is remotely connected to law enforcement. That’s not what they deserve. These are men and women that see the worst of society and then have to go home and be good role models after having witnessed some of the worst things you can imagine,” the financier told iFIBER ONE News. “What started all this was me driving past a BLM protest in front of the courthouse in Wenatchee and seeing a teenage girl holding up a sign that read “fuck the police,” if this is what we’re instilling in our children, then we’re going to have massive problems in the future.”
The law enforcement supporter was asked about their thoughts in regards to the fundraiser that was started to pay for the BLM signs.
“It surprises me that Black Lives Matter organization as a non-profit has millions of dollars in the bank and people are resolving to putting up a GoFundMe. If they really stood behind those that support them… they’d be paying for the billboards themselves. I don’t think their message has any integrity about it. There’s not a whole a lot to agree with in that movement, but they have a 1st Amendment right to free speech.”
One of the so-called 'Back The Blue' signs was vandalized with graffiti that read, "ACAB," an acronym standing for 'All Cops Are Bastards." The damaged sign was replaced in a matter of days.
