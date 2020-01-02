KXLY reports that a Burlington Northern Railroad train bound for Pasco from Minnesota derailed into the Kootenai River Wednesday night.
Crew members were rescued from the wreckage in the water. The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office reportedly got the call about the derailment around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
The eyewitness told emergency personnel that the front engine of the train was in the river and several crew members were trapped inside.
The Kootenai Valley Times reported that the two-man crew from Spokane crawled out of the front engine and sat on top of train awaiting rescue. Crew members were uninjured.
The other 113 cars, seven of which contained hazardous materials, stayed upright according to the paper. Sheriff’s officials say that precautions had been taken to address any hazardous material that was leaked into the river.
The extent of the train damage was unknown. According to a BNSF route map, the train was routed for travel through Spokane, Spokane, Lind and Connell before ending its trip in Pasco.
