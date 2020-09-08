UNIVERSITY PLACE — Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Robertson, who called Washington State football for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 91.
Washington State said Robertson died Sunday at his home.
Robertson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 when he received the Chris Schenkel Award.
“Today is a sad day for Cougs all over the world,” Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “Bob Robertson is an iconic figure in the history of Cougar athletics and sports radio broadcasting. His ability to vividly paint a picture of our football and basketball games brought generations of Cougs together for over half a century. We are thankful for his impact on WSU.”
Robertson served as the lead broadcaster for Washington State football from 1964-2011 — except for three years between 1969 and 1971 — before moving into an analyst role. He retired midway through the 2018 season.
Known for his traditional sign off, “Always be a good sport, be a good sport all ways,” Robertson brought a simple style to the broadcasts of Cougar football. When he announced his retirement Robertson said, “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It’s been great to be with you Cougars at your meetings and get-togethers, and I hope we can do it again and I’m sure we will.”
Robertson was a 12-time Washington state sportscaster of the year and was the first broadcaster west of the Mississippi to be inducted into the Hall’s broadcaster division. He was behind the microphone for 589 Washington State football games.
Robertson was behind the mic for many magical moments and seasons of Cougar football, including the Cardiac Kids, the Palouse Posse, the Fab Five, the 1981 Holiday Bowl, WSU's first bowl game in 50 years, as well as the 1998 and 2002 Rose Bowls. Additionally, he called Rueben Mayes' 357-yard rushing game at Oregon, the 1992 Snow Bowl, 54 Apple Cups (including the three while calling games at Washington) and worked alongside 10 head coaches.
Robertson also called Washington State basketball for 23 years, along with Pacific Coast League baseball and professional soccer in Seattle, Tacoma, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. He also broadcast Notre Dame football and basketball on television for two years in the 1950s.
