WARNING: The body cam video does contain graphic content
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police have released a 12-second body cam clip from the Feb. 28 officer-involved shooting that ended in a K9 shot and a robbery suspect killed.
The Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT) has been conducting the investigation of the shooting, which led to the death of 22-year-old Jose L. Rivera. The investigation included witness accounts and footage from several police body cams — video that has been shared with Rivera’s family.
The body cam video released Thursday shows K9 Chief chasing Rivera when multiple shots are fired. Body cam of the entire incident has yet to be released
On Feb. 28, a person called 911 to report Rivera was outside his home in the Larson Housing community, sitting in a silver Chevrolet Silverado. Officers spotted the truck on state Route 17 and recognized Rivera, who reportedly took off and led law enforcement on a pursuit into the Cascade Valley area.
After spike strips were used, Rivera came to a stop on Denton Road and ran. Moses Lake police officer Nick Stewart gave commands for Rivera to stop or K9 Chief would be released. Stewart is heard on the body cam video telling Rivera to drop the gun as Stewart and Chief give chase.
“As Rivera is running he turned and fired one shot toward Ofc. Stewart and K9 Chief,” investigators stated. “Ofc. Stewart reacted to the threat and the two exchanged gunfire. The shot fired by Rivera struck K9 Chief in the head.”
Investigators say Stewart fired five shots from his handgun, with one shot striking Rivera in the head. Law enforcement immediately requested medical aid but Rivera died at the scene.
K9 Chief has since returned home and is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove his left eye.
String of robberies involving Rivera
According to court documents obtained by iFIBER ONE News, Moses Lake police reported Rivera was involved in multiple robberies with several other suspects that included kidnapping and assaulting multiple victims, many times at motel rooms. The suspects, including Rivera, also allegedly forced the victims to disrobe and in one case, super-glued the victim’s mouth closed. The suspect would also steal the victim’s belongings, according to police records.
On one occasion, a victim told police Rivera had driven up to him and displayed a pistol. The victim was forced to get into Rivera’s truck and was driven to a residence on Airway Drive where the victim was reportedly assaulted and robbed, according to police.
On the night of the officer-involved shooting, Moses Lake police had been contact by a robbery victim who claimed Rivera and two others were outside his home harassing him. Officers began searching for Rivera’s pickup truck, which was located on Airway Drive, leading to the pursuit that ended in the fatal shooting.
At least two suspects have been charged with first-degree robbery, including Menika Clemens, who had reportedly been in a relationship with Rivera, and Joseph Delacruz Kirkman. Clemens is charged in connection to a Jan. 13 robbery where she allegedly arranged to meet with the victim and be paid for sex. The victim told police three men entered the residence during their meeting and assaulted the victim. One suspect was reportedly armed with a firearm. Surveillance video reportedly showed a pickup truck associated with Rivera outside the victim’s apartment at the time of the robbery, according to court records. Police say the victim’s belongings were found in Rivera’s truck.
Rivera was also listed as a suspect in an Oct. 2 drive-by shooting in Ephrata, as well as a drive-by on Oct. 20 near Moses Lake, according to court records.
