OTHELLO - Dash and body cam video of an Aug. 5 officer-involved shooting in Othello was released Thursday by investigators.
Othello police officer Eduardo Martinez fired his gun during a confrontation with a suspect, believed to be armed, in an alleyway near the 800 block of East Larch Street in Othello. The suspect, Aaron Urbina, escaped police the night of the shooting after an extensive search.
Urbina was later located in Yakima. Neither officer Martinez nor Urbina were injured in the confrontation.
The body cam video released Thursday from Martinez’s camera shows Martinez and officer Steven Perez approach Urbina, wanted on outstanding warrants, as he is walking with a woman along the street. Investigators say the two officers had passed the two prior to the camera recording and became suspicious as Urbina reportedly tried to conceal his identity.
Martinez’s dash cam video shows the officers’ attempt to contact Urbina. One officers yells that the suspect has a gun during the confrontation and Martinez fires his weapon multiple times as Urbina flees on foot.
Martinez remains on paid administrative leave as the Central Basin Investigative Team continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.