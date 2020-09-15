MOSES LAKE - On Sept. 15 at about 11 a.m., a body was found in a Big Bend Community College dorm room.
Authorities say the body belonged to a 20-year-old male student who was believed to have taken his own life.
The student, a resident advisor, was last seen alive around 10 p.m., on Monday after completing a shift in the Phillips Residence Hall. College staff went to check on the student when he missed his scheduled training session at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
“Our hearts go out to the family of this student as they deal with this tragic event,” said BBCC President Sara Thompson Tweedy. “We want our students, faculty, and staff to know that we have resources available to help them during this time of grieving and that we are here to support them in any way that we can.”
An autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death is scheduled for Wednesday. The student's identity is being withheld out of respect for his family.
Dang. 20 years old. That is sad, suicide is never the answer. Sorry kid. RIP
