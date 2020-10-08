EPHRATA - Grant County deputies are investigating after a body was discovered Thursday afternoon in a canal near Ephrata.
The body was found in a canal along Road J Northwest, just west of state Route 28, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Kyle Foreman.
No further details have been released.
Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area during the investigation.
