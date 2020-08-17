QUINCY - The body of a man found inside a bedroom of a Quincy home has been identified as 29-year-old Abel Vargas.
Vargas died from a single gunshot wound, according to detectives who observed an autopsy on Friday conducted by the King County Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause of death.
Quincy detectives say Vargas was last seen at the Rocky Avenue home on Aug. 8 after being dropped off by a friend. Quincy police were called to the home on Aug. 11 after the family of 30-year-old Martin Diaz reported a foul odor coming from his bedroom.
Officers found Vargas’ body wrapped in garbage bags inside Diaz’s room, along with multiple blood stains on the floor and blankets, according to court records. Vargas’ wallet was also found in the room.
"Detectives have been in communication with Mr. Vargas’ family and will continue to help provide answers into his death," Quincy police stated. "This is a horrible crime and our hearts go out to everyone involved and many prayers to Mr. Vargas’ family and friends as they deal with his passing."
Investigators reported finding a spent .40 caliber casing in Diaz’s room. Diaz was allegedly in possession of a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun when he was arrested Aug. 12 in Moses Lake after a brief foot chase.
Diaz has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail has been set at $1.5 million.
(3) comments
P.S. - Diaz has not been charged with a capital offense.
cryingtoddlerlibs: "All persons charged with crime shall be bailable by sufficient sureties, except for capital offenses when the proof is evident, or the presumption great." Washington Constitution, Art. 1, Section 20
Why is this guy have a bail amount? how about "NO bail"
