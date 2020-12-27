MONITOR - A body that was found near the bank of the Wenatchee River in Monitor Sunday afternoon is under investigation.
Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies say people walking in Monitor County Park discovered the dead person at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The corpse was laying on a rock bar about 150 feet offshore from the day use area river bank.
Deputies soon arrived and confirmed it was human. Coroner Wayne Harris confirmed that the body is male. Harris also confirmed that the deceased individual does not fit the description of any missing people reported in Chelan County.
A detailed examination will be performed by the coroner’s office this week. iFIBER ONE News will have more details as they become available.
Monitor is located about 7.5 miles northwest of Wenatchee.
