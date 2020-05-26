MOSES LAKE - The body of a Shoreline man was recovered from the waters of Moses Lake, near the sand dunes, on Monday after the man drowned Sunday evening.
Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison identified the man as 61-year-old Myong T. Kim.
Kim and a friend had been camping in the Moses Lake Sand Dunes area over Memorial Day weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say Kim entered the water late Sunday evening and did not resurface. Deputies and Grant County Fire District 5 began search and rescue operations. After several hours of searching Sunday evening, the search was suspended overnight and resumed Monday morning.
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, based in the Tri-Cities, recovered Kim’s body on Monday afternoon. Kim was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.
No foul play is suspected in the man’s death.
