CRESCENT BAR - The body of a 43-year-old Lynnwood woman was recovered on Friday from the Columbia River shoreline near Crescent Bar.
Christa Gerard was reported missing by her family on Thursday evening after she went floating on the river and never returned, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Gerard had been staying with family in the Crescent Bar area.
Search efforts continued overnight and Gerard’s body was found Friday morning along the shore near Crescent Bar.
The woman’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Deputies say there are no signs of foul play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.