BRIDGEPORT - A person picking asparagus in Bridgeport made an unsavory discovery on Sunday. That person found the body of a man who deputies say disappeared in 2010.
The human remains were found in trees and brush on the hillside in the 2700 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Confirmation of who the deceased is can’t be made until DNA testing is complete, but investigators believe the body is that of Roy Groeneveld.
Groeneveld was reported missing from a nearby residence in 2010 but was never found. Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says the circumstances Groeneveld’s disappearance was not nefarious. Morris says Groeneveld was a man in his mid-50’s who suffered from mental issues.
