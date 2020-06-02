KITTITAS COUNTY - The body of a missing Snohomish County firefighter was found Monday night on a cliff-face at Peoh Point in Kittitas County.
Kittitas County deputies received a report of an overdue hiker Saturday evening in the area of Peoh Point, south of Cle Elum. Marcus Carroll, 24, was hiking alone out to the viewpoint and his truck was recovered on an access road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Crews searched the area by air and on the ground before Kittitas County Search and Rescue, using a drone, located Carroll’s body Monday night on the west face of the cliff.
Sheriff’s office officials stated Carroll’s body would be recovered Tuesday morning.
“On behalf of our first responders, our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and friends of Marcus Carroll,” Sheriff Clayton Myers stated. “We pray their anguish and grief will give way to acceptance and some level of peace.”
Carroll worked for Snohomish County Fire District 7 and North County Fire & EMS.
