BANKS LAKE - A body recovered Friday morning in Banks Lake is believed to be the body of an Auburn, Wash. man who went missing Aug. 30.
A fisherman discovered the body about 8 a.m. Friday and notified the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office Marine Unit recovered the body, believed to be 21-year-old Dmytro Y. Demchuck. The remains are now in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Demchuck was last seen jumping into the lake from a stationary boat on the afternoon of Aug. 30. Deputies in boats, along with divers, airplanes and drones and the man’s family searched the lake for several days but the search was suspended.
Rest in peace.
