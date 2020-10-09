EPHRATA - The body recovered Thursday in a canal near Ephrata has been identified as a Soap Lake man.
The sheriff’s office reported the body of 39-year-old Benjamin Buckles was located Thursday afternoon in a canal near Road J Northwest and state Route 28, south of Ephrata.
Buckles’ next of kin has been notified. An autopsy will be conducted next week by the King County Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.
More information is expected to be released following the autopsy.
(2) comments
Sad, guy had a meth problem. Tried to rob an east Wenatchee mini mart last year but "chickened out".
With dog bites?
