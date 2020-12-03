MOSES LAKE - Boeing has donated $50,000 to Big Bend Community College to support the Aviation Maintenance Technology and Commercial Pilot programs.
The donation was part of Boeing’s Giving Tuesday initiative, which saw Boeing donate $10 million to 95 nonprofit organizations. The grants focus on education and workforce development, military and veterans, the environment and racial equality.
“2020 has been nothing short of extraordinary as people in Washington and around the world navigate the historic impacts of COVID-19,” Boeing spokesperson Deborah Feldman said in the news release. “Yet even as the aerospace industry faces unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic, Boeing and its employees continue to rise to the challenge of helping people in need in our local communities.
For Big Bend, the donation will be used to purchase equipment and support student scholarships in the two aviation programs.
“Big Bend Community College is extremely grateful to be the beneficiary of Boeing’s generosity,” said Big Bend President Dr. Sara Thompson Tweedy. “This donation will directly support the students in our Aviation Maintenance Technology and Commercial Pilot programs. Thank you, Boeing, for helping Big Bend’s aviators and mechanics fly.”
