SEATTLE — Boeing told employees Friday afternoon that “a safe and orderly restart of limited operations” will begin at a few Washington state sites as early as Monday.
Out of about 30,000 employees idled by the shutdown, Boeing will recall just about 2,500 employees for this work, The Seattle Times reported. The company said it will provide the workers with personal protective equipment and enforce social distancing measures.
The news comes only five days after Boeing announced that its shutdown in the local plants to contain the spread of COVID-19 would be extended indefinitely.
Those called back will be deployed at company defense programs — including the Navy’s P-8 anti-submarine plane built in Renton and the Air Force KC-46 tanker built in Everett — as well as maintenance operations at Moses Lake in support of the grounded 737 MAXs stored there.
In its message to employees, Boeing said that some other “essential labs and support teams will also resume to support critical customer needs.”
Boeing’s message to employees said that the company has “taken extra precautions and instituted new procedures to keep people safe and fight the spread of COVID-19.”
It said these will include:
- Employee wellness checks at the beginning of every shift.
- Staggered shift start times to reduce the flow of employees arriving and departing work.
- Visual controls such as floor markings and signage to create physical distance.
- Continued virtual meetings and employees working from home if they can.
- One person per row on site bus shuttles, and dining areas adjusted for physical distancing.
- Hand-washing stations in high-traffic areas and additional cleaning supplies available.
Before the initial two-week shutdown that took effect March 25, Boeing had come under criticism from some employees concerned by the growing number of co-workers who’d tested positive for the disease and by the death of one of them.
Jon Holden, president of the International Association of Machinists union District 751, said the restart “certainly is positive as long as Boeing can provide a safe workplace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.