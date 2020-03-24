MOSES LAKE - According to a press release issued by Boeing, the aerospace manufacturer will impose a 14-day suspension starting Wednesday.
That suspension also applies to maintenance and testing operations at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. The decision to suspend operations comes after a coronavirus-related death of a Boeing employee who worked at the Everett plant. The airline has suspended production at its Everett and Renton facilities. Hundreds of grounded 737 MAX aircraft continue to be tested and retrofitted with updated flight controls.
In addition, to the coronavirus impact on Boeing, Delta Airlines is now flying in its airliners to the Grant County International Airport due to a reduction in flights caused by a steep reduction in travel during the coronavirus pandemic. Airport Director Rich Mueller says the airport’s tenants are housing about one dozen Delta planes, all of which are Boeing 737s or Airbus 319s.
Mueller says tenants such as Green Point and ATS are leasing space to the airline. Mueller says other airlines have expressed internet in flying aircraft into Moses Lake, but Delta is the only one to commit at this time.
Some airlines are seeing up to a 40% reduction in air travel as the spread of coronavirus approaches its climax.
