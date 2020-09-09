SOAP LAKE - The Washington State Patrol bomb squad was called in Tuesday after materials used to make an improvised explosive device were found at a Soap Lake home.
Soap Lake police, along with the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team, served a search warrant on Monday at a home on Fir Street North after learning the occupant was allegedly producing an improvised explosive device “in an attempt to harm another person,” Soap Lake police stated. Police reportedly found evidence supporting the claims and the home was deemed unsafe and the home secured.
The bomb squad responded to the home on Tuesday and the explosive material was safely removed.
Police say the situation remains an active investigation. Soap Lake police did not indicate if any arrests have been made. Investigators stressed there was no threat to the public’s safety during the investigation.
(1) comment
Department of Homeland Security report last month, regarding terrorism:
“Lone offenders and small cells of individuals motivated by a diverse array of social, ideological, and personal factors will pose the primary terrorist threat to the United States. Among these groups, we assess that WHITE SUPREMECIST EXTREMISTS — who increasingly are networking with likeminded persons abroad — will post the most persistent and lethal threat” throughout 2021.
They will use “simple tactics—such as vehicle ramming, small arms, edged weapons, arson, and rudimentary IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICES to encourage violence within the United States.”
The report is very interesting. Here’s a link to it:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/7202911-Homeland-Threats-8-19-2020-Draft.html?fbclid=IwAR1QKhZ51cyVnqy5QnP-gxMrHAsXwnv7zc0j_pRJdvmVWk2AmFrCIHmdF18
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.