QUINCY - At about 4 p.m., Grant PUD contract crews were installing fiber cables at a site on property owned by Cave B Winery near the Gorge Amphitheatre when they discovered what appeared to be explosives.
Washington State Trooper John Bryant says the Washington State Patrol bomb squad was summoned to deal with the material.
Bryant says three spent blasting caps were located at what was described as a “dig site.”
The area was evacuated. The area is closed until further probing confirms that there are no other combustible devices.
A blasting cap is a small explosive device used to detonate larger explosives.
