MOSES LAKE - With the school year over in Moses Lake, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin begins its free Summer Food Program on Monday.
The program provides free lunches for children ages 2 to 18 Monday through Friday from June 15 to Aug. 21. Children do not need to be a Boys and Girls Club member to participate and all lunch sites are open to the public.
Families do not need to fill out any forms to participate. Meals must be eaten on site and cannot be shared with anyone over the age of 18.
Lunches are available at three locations in Moses Lake
McGraw Family Clubhouse - 425 N. Paxson Dr.
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Lunch: noon to 12:45 p.m.
McCosh Park - 401 W. Fourth Ave.
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
North Elementary - 1200 W. Craig St.
- Lunch: 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
The Summer Food Program is made possible with support from Samaritan Healthcare, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and United Way of Grant County.
For more information on Boys and Girls Club programs, visit bngclub.org
