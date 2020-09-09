MALOTT - Okanogan County Sheriff’s officials have confirmed that 1-year-old Uri Hyland, the son of 26-year-old Jamie and 31-year-old Jake Hyland of Renton, has died in the Cold Springs Canyon Fire.
Uri and his parents were at their property near Cameron Lake Road and Paxton Canyon Road between Omak Lake and Malott in Okanogan County when the fire surrounded them.
The Hylands were forced to abandoned their vehicle after crashing it and was later gutted by the blaze. The family was reported missing on Monday and were found on the bank of the Columbia River by a boat patrol that was out looking for them. All three were burned. Uri was already deceased when rescuers arrived and both Jamie and Jake had 3rd degree burns. Both were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Both Jamie and Jake have burns on over 50% of their bodies. Jamie is also 14 weeks pregnant.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley says his department will treat this incident as a homicide unless further investigation confirms that the Cold Springs Canyon Fire was not human-caused.
comment
So sad. God bless the little guy.
