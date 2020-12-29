The city of Leavenworth has been evacuated after a bomb threat came in at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday Tuesday. Kent Sisson of Chelan County Emergency Management says traffic is blocked from passing through on both ends of town until the threat of an explosive is neutralized. SR 2 is shut down at E. Leavenworth Rd and Icicle Rd. Sisson would not state how the threat came in or any other additional details. Sisson also says the Washington State Patrol bomb squad has been summoned to defuse the situation. The threat was reportedly made somewhere in the 800 block of Front St which is near Andreas Keller, Icicle Ridge Winery, and is near the park in the center of downtown. A clerk at the Bavarian Ritz Hotel says they've been asked to tell guests to shelter in place. Cascade Medical Center is also on lockdown. More information will be released soon.
BREAKING: Leavenworth under evacuation after bomb threat
- Shawn Goggins
