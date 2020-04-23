SPOKANE - A city official in Spokane says he’s received intel about a deal struck between Gov. Jay Inslee and the construction industry on a restart of private construction in Washington. KXLY reports that Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart posted a document detailing state-mandated COVID-19 safety practices that private contractors must adhere to in order to return to work. Catchart says Inslee is expected to announce the return of residential construction during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 24. Councilman Cathcart wrote the following on his social media page:
“An agreement to end the prohibition on private construction during the Stay at Home order was struck last week between the construction industry, building trades unions, and the Governors office. It’s not clear why such a long delay, but it appears it will be announced tomorrow (Friday) at 11:30am. Great news!”
Here are the details of the Phase 1 Construction Restart COVID-19 Job Site Requirements:
