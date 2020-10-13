EAST WENATCHEE - After spending months in a holding pattern in Phase 1, the green light has been given to Chelan and Douglas counties to move into a Phase w reopening plan. That means movie theaters and libraries will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity; restaurants can operate at 50% occupancy.
“With the partnerships and cooperative efforts in place, we have been able to keep the continued dialogue going with the Department of Health and the Governor’s Office, which has resulted in our ability to move our community forward in the Safe Start reopening plan to a full Phase 2, all while keeping our citizens as safe as possible,” said Kevin Overbay, Chelan-Douglas Board of Health vice chairman and Chelan County commissioner. “I look forward to fostering our relationships and building upon the work that has already been done as we continue to balance the personal and economic health of our community members and businesses in the coming months.”
“The move to Phase 2 illustrates what we can achieve when we work together as a community,” Douglas County Commissioner Dan Sutton said. “We still have a good deal of work to do, and knowing the caliber of people involved who are dedicating their time to the goal of recovery for our counties makes me confident that we will continue to succeed.”
Commissioners claim that the state’s decision came after they reached out to the governor’s office last week. Other counties moving into a phase 2 reopening plan include Yakima, Benton, and Franklin counties.
However, Inslee’s announcement also included that all 39 counties would remain on their current plans. The governor first announced a pause in the reopening plan in July.
