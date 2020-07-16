OLYMPIA - On Thursday, Washington’s Department of Health issued a stern warning that if the increasing rate of coronavirus cases isn’t controlled by August, students won’t be allowed back at school.
The DOH is reacting to the findings in a new study called: “Schools are not islands: we must mitigate community transmission to open schools.”
The state says the research found was the “result of modeling data that describes the transmission of COVID-19 to determine how it may spread in the future, depending on how effective Washington is at preventing its spread. It then predicts the course of the epidemic under various conditions in our communities and schools.”
Based on data provided by DOH and Public Health – Seattle & King County and Institute for Disease Modeling the state says it learned the following:
- “If we continue to keep our travel and gathering less than 70% of pre-pandemic levels, we may be able to reopen schools safely, as long as we are using all the precautions in the schools — face coverings, screenings, social distancing, etc.”
- “If our travel and gathering increase to 80% or more of our pre-COVID lifestyles, there is nothing we can do that will allow us to open schools without causing an increase in the epidemic.”
The state says the study also found that school reopening with countermeasures is possible, but reopening without countermeasures could lead to a doubling of the COVID attack rate in the population in the first three months of the school year.
“The more conservative we are with reopening in the workplace and community and the more proactive we are with testing and contact tracing, the more likely it is that we will be able to reopen schools. In particular, recent case data collected since this report was drafted show exponential growth in COVID-19 burden and indicate that levels of disease activity following the move to Phase II are too high to support school reopening. Community-wide mitigation efforts must improve significantly prior to school reopening. We estimate that if the effective reproductive number is below one at the end of August, we may have capacity to reopen schools with appropriate countermeasures,” the study concluded.
(4) comments
Have you caught on to right-wing kooks' long con yet?
Encourage its cult to spread the 'rona hard and wide enough to make it impossible to reopen the public school system.
This will seriously enrage people who rely upon this socialist day-care system.
Then *blame* the teacher unions, school bureaucracy, state officials, etc.
You can already hear home-schooled Betsy DeVos spouting their "solution."
Whatever it takes, whatever the misery, to bust up this Deep State indoctrination system and get people on the righteous path of ignorant anti-science, lack of critical thinking and more members for the cult.
@Trumpus.. YEEEAAAAHHHHHHH that's what's happening alright..
the Far right is fighting hard to keep the economy and businesses open WHILE SECRETLY spreading the CoronaVirus so the Government Tyrants will have something and someone to blame as they are "forced" to keep up the Tyranny..
This makes about as much sense as America launching the coronaVirus in china so it would come back to the United States..
@cheb.. This is TRULY one of YOURS!!!!
ROFLMFAO!!!!!!!
You want some help?
I'll add the WTFWT?
