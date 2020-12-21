BREWSTER - A state investigation into COVID-19 deaths of two workers at a central Washington far has led to one of the largest workplace safety and health fines in state history.
The state Department of Labor and Industries reported dozens of safety and health violations at Gebbers Farms Operations in Brewster, which has been fined $2,038,200.
“This farm clearly understood the steps they were required to take to keep workers safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” stated L&I Director Joel Sacks. “Gebbers made it very apparent to investigators they had no intention of following the rules as written regarding temporary agricultural worker housing and transportation.”
Labor and Industries’ Division of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) opened an investigation on July 16 after receiving anonymous phone calls from workers at the farm. The first caller claimed someone at the camp had died from COVID-19 and added the workers who shared the same cabin with the deceased were not tested for the virus and were split up into different cabins with other migrant workers.
A second caller said he feared hundreds of workers at the camp have COVID-19, including himself, and he was worried he would die. The state claims the farm owners did nothing to help the sick and “left them in their cabins to die,” L&I officials stated.
During the inspection, investigators confirmed a 37-year-old temporary worker from Mexico died July 8 and the death had not been reported to DOSH as required. A second worker, a 63-year-old man from Jamaica, collapsed and died July 31. Both workers died from COVID-19.
State officials on July 22 issued an Order and Notice of Immediate Restraint to the farm, requiring immediately COVID-19 safety and health rule compliance. Investigators reported hundreds of workers were sleeping in bunk beds, and were not instructed to remain in cohort groups. Gebbers was also busing workers to the fields in groups significantly larger than allowed.
“Under state emergency rules for temporary agricultural worker housing, top and bottom bunks can only be used if a farm separates workers into group shelters known as cohorts,” L&I officials stated. “Those groups of no more than 15 workers must live, work, eat, use shower and cooking facilities, and travel separately from other workers.”
State investigators returned to the farm unannounced daily to ensure the farm was following COVID-19 rules.
“Gebbers continually failed to comply, even after the first worker died and our repeated presence at the farm, clearly demonstrating a lack of regard for worker safety and health,” stated Anne Soiza, L&I assistant director for DOSH.
In total the investigation found 24 “egregious willful violations” — 12 for unsafe sleeping arrangements and 12 for unsafe worker transportation. Each violation was assessed a penalty of $84,000. The farm was also cited for four other serious violations including not reporting a death.
The July investigation was the second involving Gebbers in a matter of weeks. L&I had opened an investigation on May 28 after a worker complaint. The investigation resulted in a $13,200 fine for Gebbers not ensuring adequate social distancing.
Gebbers has 15 days to appeal the violations and the more than $2 million fine.
Go check out their website what a bunch of lying SOB's!
Interesting precedence that a company can be punished for a worker's illness. When I get a cold in the future, should I report it to L&I because I think I got it from my co-workers?
That’s ridiculous, apples and oranges. Covid calls for special precautions which the farm refused to follow even when the state became involved. I doubt that you live in migrant housing or are subjected to living in such close quarters as these poor farm workers. Please have some respect for the people who help to feed the American population, obviously Gebbers farm didn’t
Good. Hit them with Criminal Charges as well. And boycott their products.
I agree 100%. I'm going to find out exactly what products they provide so I can avoid them at all cost
