MOSES LAKE - City crews are working to clean up after a water main break early Monday morning in Moses Lake.
The break was discovered about 3:30 a.m. at North Montana Street and West Westlake Road, according to city officials.
The break appears to have been caused by a broken fire hydrant. City officials say the asphalt appears undamaged.
Montana Street and Westlake Road remain open. Crews plan to continue cleanup once a backhoe and street sweeper arrive.
