WENATCHEE - Resources on the ground and in the air, are battling a blaze burning on the slopes of the foothills just west of Wenatchee.
Central Washington Interagency Coordination Center officials say the fire is about 60 acres in size and has prompted level 1 evacuation advisories on some homes in the Number 1 and 2 canyons.
CWICC says the fire was called in at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Chelan County Emergency Management Coordinator Kent Sisson says the fire is human caused, but as to what specifically sparked the fire remains under investigation.
Sisson says the fire’s point of origin was one mile east of the gun club shooting range.
Sisson says the blaze isn’t charring land close to any homes and appears to be burning uphill. Sisson says the blaze is contained in the Number 2 Canyon, but crews remain concerned about the Number 1 Canyon ridge. Sisson believes the blaze will be burning for a while.
Three helicopters have been summoned to fight the fire. Resources from the Chelan County, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management have coordinated to contain and extinguish the blaze.
