MOSES LAKE - A two acre-brush fire at Stratford Road and Road 7 Noetheast sent up a plume of smoke Monday afternoon.
Grant County Fire District 5 Chief Dan Smith says his crews were summoned to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. Smith says the fire was 2 acres in size and charred land near Grant PUD equipment.
Smith says it only took 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown, but Smith says it started next to the road.
No buildings or equipment was burned and no one was hurt.
(2) comments
Cigarette butt.
arson
