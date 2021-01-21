EPHRATA - The Columbia Basin Project recently received a large sum of funds to maintain operations at various water projects throughout north central Washington.
On Friday, January 15, Congressman Dan Newhouse announced that nearly $6.2 million was awarded from the Bureau of Reclamation to the Columbia Basin Project.
Water projects within the Columbia Basin Project include the Leavenworth Hatchery, Odessa Groundwater Replacement, Potholes Supplemental Feed Route, and Pasco Groundwater Management.
“… these water infrastructure projects are longstanding, collaborative efforts that our region relies on,” said Rep. Newhouse. “This investment by the Bureau of Reclamation will ensure that we can continue to make progress on completing the Columbia Basin Project and the Yakima Project to ensure reliable water delivery for our agriculture industry and local communities.”
The funds were made available through the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act.