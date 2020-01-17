MOSES LAKE - A man tackled and put into a headlock by a Moses Lake homeowner who caught him breaking into a car has been sentenced to a year in prison.
Daniel Tudor, 20, pleaded guilty in a Grant County Superior Court to second-degree burglary. A charge of making a false statement to police was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Moses Lake police responded Nov. 20 to the 1500 block of North Buell Drive after a homeowner located a man inside his vehicle and had the suspect in a headlock, according got court records.
The homeowner told police he heard noises in his backyard and went outside to investigate. The man found a door open to his pickup truck and then noticed Tudor jump a fence and enter the truck. The homeowner told police he tackled Tudor, put him in a headlock and dragged him to the front of his home.
Tudor, who gave a false name to police, had bumps and bruises on his forehead and complained of pain from the homeowner striking him several times.
Tudor was taken to Samaritan Hospital before being booked into jail.
Tudor admitted to stealing several items from the backyard of one of the homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.