OLYMPIA - Camping on state-managed lands will begin to reopen on Monday, June 1 is 22 counties in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan.
“This is an important milestone for the public and for parks,” stated Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Director Don Hoch. “This year, it’s especially important Washingtonians have access to outdoor recreation. We know that access to the outdoors is good for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Camping is a big part of that outdoor experience.”
The 22 counties include in the reopening of camping on state lands include Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific (DNR closed), Pend Oreille, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla and Whitman.
For State Parks, the reopening applies to campgrounds and various marine facilities. A list of open campgrounds and marinas can be found on the State Parks website. Cabins, yurts and other overnight accommodations, as well as group campsites, will remain closed on State Parks land.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife campgrounds will also reopen, as well as dispersed camping at wildlife areas. A list of open campgrounds is available on WDFW’s website.
Most state Department of Natural Resources campsites will reopen on a rolling basis, depending on location of the site and any needed maintenance. Most campsites on DNR land are first-come, first-serve.
“While we get back outside, it is imperative to do all we can do keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe by recreating responsibly,” stated Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We must always be vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, practicing good physical distancing and proper hygiene, so we can continue to enjoy camping with our families throughout the summer.”
Details on what DNR day-use areas and campsites are open can be found here: dnr.wa.gov/open.
Camping across the state was closed on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the state’s stay-at-home order.
(1) comment
So exciting. The peasants will now be allowed to use their land.
