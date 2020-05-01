QUINCY - Several music artists who were slated to perform at the Gorge Amphitheater in 2020 have either cancelled or postponed their shows according to Live Nation’s website and websites of the performers themselves.
According to Live Nation, country music star Brad Paisley has canceled his 2020 tour resulting in the cancelation of his May 23 performance at The Gorge and Sturgill Simpson has postponed his show. Initially scheduled to play at the amphitheater on July 17, 18, and 19 have postponed their 2020 tour to 2021.
Live Nation says it will issue full refunds to anyone who purchased tickets of shows that have been postponed or canceled.
The Gorge Amphitheater’s first performance of the year involves a tandem performance by Journey and The Pretenders who are scheduled to play on Saturday, May 16. Neither Live Nation or the bands have announced their intent cancel or postpone the performances.
(1) comment
Journey ? The Pretenders ? Past tense- Dust in the wind. How about RAMMSTIEN !! When it eventually reopens-- Opening act- Rammstien - Germany. 2nd act Rammstien - Rammstien Kene Lust. 3rd act- Ict ter du we.- Rammstien- Moscow- Rammstien - AMERICA--- RAMMSTIEN- RAMMSTIEN RAMMSTIEN !!!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.