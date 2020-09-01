After flying his family to freedom during the Fall of Saigon during the Vietnam War, Binh Dang made a life for he and his family after moving to Ephrata in 1975. Up until earlier this year, Dang and his family owned and managed the town’s culinary mainstay called Mommy Yum Yum. Tragically, Dang’s storied life ended at 5:15 a.m. September 1 after losing his four-year battle to cancer. Born in 1940, Binh was only a few months into his retirement after closing Mommy Yum Yum earlier this year. Those who would like to offer tribute and condolences in the form of flowers can donate to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata by calling (509) 754-4191.
featured
Cancer claims life of beloved Ephrata business owner
- Shawn Goggins
-
- Updated
- 0
Shawn Goggins
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.