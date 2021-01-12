PORTLAND, Ore. - After a week-long run from the law, an escapee is back behind bars after finding his way out of the Okanogan County Jail.
Authorities say 53-year-old Christian White of Rock Island and his alleged accomplice, 64-year-old Teresa Lancaster of Cashmere, were arrested in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, January 12.
Okanogan County Sheriff’s officials say Lancaster was arrested for 2nd Degree rendering of criminal assistance with the escape of White and the other inmate, 28-year-old Kristofer Wittman.
Sheriff’s officials say the pair were tracked down by the U.S. Marshall with help from local law enforcement. Both will be extradited back to Okanogan County.
Wittman is still at large; he is described as a 5’8 white male, 170 pounds, blue eyes and blonde hair.
Wittman is originally from Bellingham, Washington.