VANTAGE - Department of Transportation crews are in the process of repairing a gaping hole that was discovered on Vantage Bridge early Friday morning.
Unfortunately, authorities were notified of the void in the road after a car drove over it causing severe damage. The driver of the vehicle wasn't hurt, but traversing over the hollow caused enough damaged that the vehicle had to be towed away. Trooper John Bryant says a State Trooper responded to scene after receiving a report of what happened at 7:30 a.m.
Bryant and the DOT say the three-foot-by-four-foot cavity is in the right lane of eastbound I-90 at milepost 136 near Huntzinger Rd.
Crews are patching the hole and the area around the repair will be closed for the weekend. The closure will allow time for the patch to dry before being driven over again.
Three holes were found on the bridge deck in January.
Built in 1962, the last rehabilitation project on the bridge deck was done in 1981.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.