MOSES LAKE - Grant applications are now available for CARES Act funds for small businesses and nonprofits in Grant County.
Grant County commissioners have allocated $2.5 million in CARES Act dollars for small businesses and nonprofit organizations within the county. The grants can be used for loss of revenue to help businesses and nonprofits get through the COVID-19 pandemic. A small business or nonprofit must have 20 or less full-time employees to qualify for a grant.
“The Grant County Economic Development Council (EDC) is helping facilitate CARES Act reimbursable grants with the Grant County Commissioners,” Grant County EDC officials stated. “We plan to go through these grants in phases, so if you do not get in the first phase, please remember there will soon be other phases.”
Applications and more information are available online at http://www.grantedc.com/grants/. Applications for the first phase of grants are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31.
